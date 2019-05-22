Texas House passes "Save Chick-Fil-A" Bill

The Texas House has passed a controversial bill nicknamed 'Save Chick-Fil-A' that critics worry could hurt the LGBTQ community.

Senate Bill 1978 was approved on Tuesday in a 79 to 64 vote.

The bill prevents the government from taking negative action against individuals or businesses based on membership, support or donations to religious groups.

The nickname 'Save Chick Fil A' comes after the fast-food chain was criticized for donating to charities that oppose gay marriage and was enacted after the San Antonio City Council approved a food contract for its airport on the condition that Chick Fil-A be excluded.

Supporters say the bill will make sure religious people aren't labeled bigoted for the causes they support.

But critics argue private businesses could use the measure to legally discriminate against some customers.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signaled he intends to sign the bill.

Lawmakers who oppose the bill say if that does happen, they're optimistic it will be fought in the courts.

In a statement, Chick-Fil-A said it is not involved in the bill and that it embraces people of all sexual orientations.