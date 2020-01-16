Texas Lottery Commission addresses local winner of $13 million

2020 just got a lot better for one local person, because they're the newest millionaire in town!

It's a tale of luck, but the twist is... no one is sure if the winner actually knows it yet.

Nevertheless it's fun to think about what'd you'd do if you won. What would you do if you won the lotto?

"There have been billions of Texans that have been playing for this particular jackpot since last September,” said Gary Grief, executive director of Texas Lottery Committee. “This is our first winner of the new year and I think it goes without saying that someone just became very, very lucky in the town of Laredo."

Who wants to be a millionaire? Well just about everyone! What would you do with that amount of money?

"Honestly like, honestly I would help a lot of people, like there's a lot of people in need and like it's god time to help," said Elder Farley.

"I'd probably take all that money and then buy a ton of cars and bring everybody to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” said Elder Freedman.

"I would buy a new house right now,” said Pablo Vidal. “I'm tired of living with my parents."

Sadly, the people we spoke to are not the ones who have a life altering amount of money, but there is someone in the community who is.

The $17.5 million jackpot from the Texas Lottery started back in August. It wasn't until this week that the ticket was found and it was bought at the Stripes at the 5300 block of McPherson.

The winner has 180 days to claim their cash prize. The payout before taxes is more than $13 million.

Texas Lottery Commission executive director Gary Grief says there's a number of things this winner needs to keep in mind.

"We encourage whoever is holding that winning ticket to first sign the ticket, put it in a very safe place, seek some financial and legal advice, call up before making the trip to Austin. There's some questions we want to ask them and to verify they are indeed holding the winning ticket."

Lastly, it's up to the winner, but Texas law says anyone who is a winner of more than one million dollars has the option of remaining anonymous.

The Texas Lottery Commissioner cannot release the name of the winner, but they can provide more information when the winner claims their prize and how much exactly will be paid out.