Texas Lowe's employee dies from coronavirus

An employee at one of the nation's top hardware stores has died from complications caused by COVID-19.

According to Lowe’s, the employee worked at one of its stores in the Austin, Texas area.

The company said the person last worked March 24th and anyone who worked with the employee has been placed on paid leave.

In a statement, Lowe’s said it was devastated to learn of the associate's passing and would work closely with the family to ease this tragedy in any way possible.

Last week, the company announced it would temporarily increase workers' pay by two dollars an hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates working at Lowe’s stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada.