Texas Man Accused Of Murdering Roommates

A suspect has been arrested after four men were found dead Sunday in a Beaumont, Texas apartment.

Bobby Wyatt, 39, Shannon Sutton, 23, Alvin Lee Bellard, 32, and Elijah Rideau, 33, all rooommates, were found dead of gunshot wounds.

A fifth roommate, 22-year-old Lively James Stratton, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder. His bond is set at $4 million dollars, $1 million per victim,

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m.

A Beaumont Police officer patrolling in the neighborhood heard several gunshots and notified dispatch that he was checking the area.

The officer at the scene found four people in an apartment with gunshot wounds. Two of the men were dead when police arrived and the other two were taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

