Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to re-open Lake Casa Blanca

The Texas Wildlife Department announces it is set to open Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Starting this Friday, May 8th, the park will open on weekends only to a limited amount of people.

It will only be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for 250 visitors with tickets they purchased ahead of time.

Currently, no walk-ins will be allowed at the state park.

Visitors can make reservations online through the Texas State Parks Reservations system or calling 512-389-8900.