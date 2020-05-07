Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to re-open Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Texas Wildlife Department announces it is set to open Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.
Starting this Friday, May 8th, the park will open on weekends only to a limited amount of people.
It will only be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for 250 visitors with tickets they purchased ahead of time.
Currently, no walk-ins will be allowed at the state park.
Visitors can make reservations online through the Texas State Parks Reservations system or calling 512-389-8900.