Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid searching for missing child

An eight-year-old child has gone missing and officials are asking the public for any information on her whereabouts.

Carolina Kuda Sanchez was allegedly taken by her father back in September of 2018.

An official with the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid says Carolina’s parents Victor Maria Eugenia have been going through a custody battle in Mexico since 2013.

After issues surfaced between both parents, Victor brought two children to Laredo where they have been living for some time.

A legal aid representative said when Victor learned of a warrant issued for his arrest he fled with Carolina and their other daughter Nicole.

Attorney Maria Vallejo represents the girls' mother and wants the public to hear their case.

Vallejo says once people see how the violent the kidnapping was and how it was against her will, they will learn that there’s an active warrant for his arrest.

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid was referred to this case by the non-profit organization Child Find of America.

This after Carolina’s mother filed an application that provides a civil remedy to parents seeking the return of a child wrongfully removed across international borders.