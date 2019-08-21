Texas Roadhouse hosting fundraiser for El Paso shooting victims

In light of the recent mass shooting in El Paso, a Texas-based steakhouse is looking to come together for Texans in need.

Texas Roadhouse of Laredo is hosting a fundraiser event where customers can dine in and eat some delicious food while also helping out a good cause.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, August 22nd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the families who were affected by the El Paso mass shooting.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 5722 San Bernardo Ave.

If you would like to reserve a table, you can call 727-1164.