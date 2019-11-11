Texas Roadhouse offering free lunch to local veterans

Texas Roadhouse is honoring veterans and active members of the U.S. Military across the country by offering a free lunch.

For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of our armed forces.

All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. Military, can choose one of ten entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.

You simply need proof of service, including military or VA card, or discharge papers.

The event is today between 11am and 4pm.

