Texas Roadhouse raises money for El Paso families

A Texas-based steakhouse held a fundraising campaign all across the lone star state to help a fellow Texas community in need.

Texas Roadhouse pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from Thursday night’s food sales to those who were affected by the mass shooting in El Paso.

Management says it’s a small but significant gesture to help fellow Texans.

Managing partner of Texas Roadhouse, Timothy Rodriguez says the restaurant is all about giving back to the community and this was an opportunity to help those in need.

The restaurant chain is no stranger when it comes to helping the community.

In the past, they have taken part in fundraisers such as Tip a Cop to help the Special Olympics as well as cancer fundraisers.