Texas Roadhouse selling Ready-to-Grill Steaks

A Texas-based steakhouse is offering an easy way for residents to get their grub on.

Based on popular demand, Texas Roadhouse has decided to start selling ready-to-grill steaks to the public.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including ribeye, strips, sirloin, and Filet.

Although the dining section is closed, the restaurant still offers its entire menu through its Curbside To-Go service.

Family Value Pack dinners-for-four include a choice of an entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.

For more information you can call Texas Roadhouse at (956) 727-1164.