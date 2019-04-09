Texas Senate Bill proposes the use of technology to monitor Rio Grande

A Texas Senate Bill is looking to provide more accurate and timely data of the Rio Grande for the first time.

Senate Bill 1496 is set to keep an eye out on different elements that affect the river such as water quality, flooding, and contaminants that could be in the river.

The bill was introduced by Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini who filed it on behalf of the Rio Grande International Study Center.

For two years, the environmental group has been working with the U.S. Geological Survey on the proposal.

Its executive director says other rivers across the country use the technology that they are proposing such as water quality sensors.

The sensors will provide data in 15 minute increments and will be placed in five areas of the river within Webb and Zapata County.

Those areas include the Colombia Bridge, the World Trade Bridge, and the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in south Laredo and San Ignacio.

The bill is in the early stages and still needs to go through several channels before it’s implemented.

On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners approved a resolution that shows their support for Senate Bill 1496.

The program would establish a five-year pilot study of the Rio Grande and cost more than two million dollars.