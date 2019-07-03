Texas Sheriff's Deputy killed while conducting traffic stop

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the life of one of its own after a deputy was killed while conducting a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Tuesday right outside of San Antonio when Deputy Carlos Ramirez got out of his vehicle on Interstate 10 and was struck by a passing motorist.

Ramirez’s partner was taken to the hospital along with the driver, who was stopped for the traffic violation.

Neither was badly injured.

Ramirez has been with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office since December 2016. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The crash is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.