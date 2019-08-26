Texas State Trooper succumbs to gunshot wounds

A state trooper dies more than four months after he was shot while investigating a car accident in south Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that trooper Moises Sanchez died Saturday after suffering head injuries when he was shot April 6 in Edinburg.

Authorities say Sanchez was investigating an accident but couldn't find one of the drivers.

They say he then found victor Alejandro Godinez nearby and was shot.

Authorities say charges of attempted murder against Godinez will be upgraded to capital murder.