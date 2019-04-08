Texas Tech fans get rowdy after big win

Celebrations got a little out of hand in Lubbock after Texas Tech punched their ticket to the NCAA National Championship game over the weekend.

Police had to use tear gas to break up chaotic celebrations that escalated into a riot overnight.

Hundreds of fans hit the streets after the men's basketball team beat Michigan State to advance to the next round.

Video shows the crowd setting fires and flipping cars.

The City of Lubbock called it "Extremely dangerous and disappointing" behavior.

No word yet on any arrests.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Virginia Cavaliers in Monday’s title game.