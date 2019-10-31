Texas WorkForce Commission hosting Red, White and You Job Fair

A local Texas WorkForce Commission is teaming up with WorkForce Solutions to provide our local heroes with a good job.

The Texas WorkForce Commission will be hosting its Red, White and You job fair to help veterans land a job.

The job fair will feature over 25 employers who are actively looking to hire several veterans.

Officials will be on hand to walk through the different types of requirements and paperwork one may need when applying for a job.

Organizers say the goal is to provide these opportunities to veterans and help them land a job right then and there.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 7th at the Falcon Bank building located at 7718 McPherson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers are asking job-seekers to stop by WorkForce Solutions to pre-register for the event, so veterans can get their foot in the door.

Although the event is geared towards veterans, job-seekers of all ages are welcome to attend.

For more information, you can contact WorkForce Solutions at 956-794-6500.