Texas Workforce Commission offering child care for essential workers

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have someone to watch over their children. It's a difficult time for those who are considered essential workers and are also parents who need to go to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

As school campuses shut their doors across the state, the need for child care has become a crucial necessity, especially for essential workers who continue to work during the pandemic.



State officials have heard the cry for help and have launched a website to help parents who need to go to work during the pandemic.



According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the site helps workers locate safe, regulated child care options near them.



The Frontline Child Care Task Force is heading the initiative and says it reached out to child care providers all over the state who are willing and able to step up and offer care for children whose family members are on the front lines during this COVID-19 crisis.



The portal allows workers to search for child care facilities near them, as well as hours they are open and the number of seats available.



It features a map of licensed child care centers, licensed child care homes, and registered child care homes.



It will also include links to inspection and compliance records for each operation provided by the Texas Health and Human Services, which regulates child care operations.

The following essential workers are given priority in order to help them with available child care. The list includes:



- Health care and pharmacy workers

- First responders

- Workers in child care services, in support of workers in other essential functions

- Critical infrastructure workers in grocery, utilities, and trucking

- Also critical state and local government staff; mail/delivery services;

- Other identified essential work include nursing homes, home health care and other direct care providers; banks; gas stations; military; and restaurants and other food delivery.

TWC recently allocated $200 million in funds to help essential workers cover the cost of child care during COVID-19.

The application to request that financial assistance is also on the portal and as well as which child care facilities accept financial aid.

Since the task force says to prioritize essential workers in need, it is recommended if you are able to have a family member, relative, or trusted neighbor care for you children in lieu of a childcare provider, to do so.

To visit the the Frontline Child Care website, you can click here.