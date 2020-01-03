Texas ‘affluenza teen’ to be released; drug test questioned

A man who became known as the “affluenza teen” for his unusual defense at a 2013 manslaughter trial is set to be released from jail after prosecutors expressed uncertainty about an alleged probation violation.

Ethan Couch was arrested Thursday and court records indicated he had tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

But his lawyers and prosecutors say the 22-year-old is set to be be released either Friday or Monday ahead of further investigation and testing.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson Couch says legal CBD oil could have caused the “weak positive” test result.

