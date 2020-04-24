Texas approved for SNAP to help feed working families

Texas has been approved for the new SNAP Online Purchasing Program.

The program will ensure working families are fed during COVID-19.

It allows SNAP recipients to order groceries online from participating retailers and have them delivered directly to their door.

SNAP households wanting to buy groceries online through the program can use debit cards issued by the state for payment.



There are 3.2 million individuals enrolled in SNAP, which totals nearly $5 billion dollars annually in federal funding.