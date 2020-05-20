Texas bar opens four days ahead of governor's orders

Phase two of Governor Abbott's reopen order is set to begin this Friday but a bar in Abilene isn't waiting to open their doors.

The owner of the Whiskey Girl says she cannot go another week without income, so they opened their doors on Tuesday.

City officials say they will not be enforcing any of the governor's orders, but businesses could still lose their license or be fined by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

All new businesses re-opening Friday will only be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity.

