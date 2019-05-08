Texas bartender facing charges for serving gunman

A Texas bartender who allegedly served drinks to a man just before he shot and killed eight people is facing charges.

Authorities charged Lindsey Glass with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person.

According to an arrest affidavit, Glass served Spencer Hight drinks on September 10th, 2017.

Hight later left the establishment and gunned down eight people at a Dallas-area home.

Police shot and killed Hight.

Surveillance video from the bar shows Hight spinning a knife and pulling a gun from his waistband.

The affidavit says Glass texted a co-worker about Hight's behavior.

She also called 911 after Hight left the bar, saying she had a friend in danger who was in possession of a gun and knife.

The state has since revoked the bar's liquor license as Glass - awaits her fate.