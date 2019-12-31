Texas boy's Christmas gift sets lawn on fire

An experiment with a holiday present set a Texas family's yard on fire on Christmas Day.

Nissa-Lynn Parson said her 12-year-old son Cayden was really excited by the magnifying glass he got as a gift and he wanted to try it out right away.

According to his mom, he went outside with his brothers to use the sun to burn holes in newspapers.

But wind blew embers on to the lawn, which caught fire.

And the Christmas lights were starting to melt.

The family jumped to work and was able to put out the fire without involving authorities.

Mom says instead of a tragedy, the family has a Christmas story to remember.