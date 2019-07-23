Texas bus driver charged in connection to the death of three-year-old boy

A grand jury has indicted a former bus driver for the death last year of a three-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston daycare.

According to court documents, Maurice Mitchell, 62 was charged Friday with injury to a child causing reckless serious bodily injury in the July 19, 2018, death of Raymond "R.J." Pryer Jr.

Investigators said Raymond was left inside the daycare bus for more than four hours after returning from a field trip to Doss Park.

Prosecutors said Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm and did not perform a visual inspection of the bus to ensure no children were left inside.

Investigators said they recorded a temperature of 113 degrees inside the bus when they arrived.

The daycare has since closed its doors; meanwhile, Raymond's family has filed a lawsuit.

Prosecutors said a memorial bench in honor of Raymond was unveiled Saturday at Doss Park.