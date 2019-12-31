White Settlement, Texas church shooter identified

The man responsible for killing two people at a church in White Settlement, Texas Sunday has been identified as 43-year old Keith Thomas Kinnunen.

The city’s police chief said Kinnunen entered West Freeway Church of Christ at around 10:50 in the morning and sat down with the congregation.

He got up from his seat while members were receiving communion, pulled out a shotgun and fired it.

The two victims have been identified as 64-year old Anton Wallace from Fort Worth and 67-year old Richard White from River Oaks.

Kinnunen was fatally shot by Jack Wilson, a church member who was part of an armed, volunteer security team.

According to Kinnunen's sister, she last spoke to him in November.

She said her other brother Joel took his own life in 2009 and that Sunday was Joel's birthday.

She said Keith and their younger brother Joel had challenges and were homeless for a time.

When asked if she knew why Keith chose that specific church, she said she didn't know but described Keith as "Religious."

She did not know if he has received a specific mental health diagnosis, but she said, “he has had his own demons.”