Texas could see a shortage of shrimp this year

Congress has approved an extra 15,000 migrant workers to fill the much-needed demand for people to work the shrimping season, but it looks like there may be a shrimp shortage this year.

Starting in mid-July, the industry has a temporary solution to historic worker shortages, which is a new hurdle for local shrimpers.

Despite having the necessary workers, Congress's solution is a one-time fix meaning, next year they'll be advocating for legislative change.

Experts say they are not anticipating a high production season based on research related to freshwater flow from the Mississippi River, which could mean premature shrimp are flushed into the gulf.

According to the Texas Shrimp Association, the state brings in 40 to 50 million pounds of shrimp with premature shrimp, they expect 20 percent less this year.

This season, it could go one of two ways.