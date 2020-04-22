Texas doctor self-isolates in son's tree-house

A Texas doctor is self-isolating in a treehouse to keep his family safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jason Barnes works in the emergency room at a Corpus Christi hospital and wondered how he could keep his family safe.

Wanting to stay close to his family, he transformed his kids' backyard treehouse into his own temporary home.

The treehouse is equipped with a bed, water and food, a bathroom and even air conditioning.

Barnes has been sleeping in it for over a week.

While the setup may not be ideal, for Dr. Barnes, the treehouse quarantine is all about being close to home, his family, and ensuring their safety.