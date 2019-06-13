Texas driver killed after SUV plows through restaurant

HOUSTON, TX (CNN) - Surveillance video from a restaurant in Houston shows the dramatic moments when a driver crashed into the business.
The accident happened in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the driver had an initial minor crash at a median just south of the business and was told the police were coming.
That's when he took off crashing into Medi Grill, a family-owned catering business.
Medi Grill employee Ahmed Rajheb says a lot of damage was done to the restaurant, but thank God nobody was in the restaurant at the time.
Police say at the median crash, witnesses reported smelling a chemical smell on the driver.
It's possible he was under the influence and that's something toxicology reports will determine.