Drunk father accused of recklessly suffocating two-month-old baby

A father in Sherman, Texas is behind bars for allegedly suffocating his two-month-old child Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at the 2000 block of East Cherry Street.

According to the Sherman Police Department, Miguel Angel Gomez Jr. was intoxicated and passed out in a bed next to his son.

Gomez’s girlfriend then arrived at the scene to find the baby unresponsive.

The two-month-old was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gomez is accused of recklessly suffocating him.

He has been arrested for the crime but has not been indicted.