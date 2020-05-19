Texas father allegedly kills daughter and her mother after standoff

A domestic dispute in Dallas takes a tragic turn for the worst.

Police say an argument between a woman and her husband turned into a SWAT standoff after the man fled and called the police.

Dallas SWAT officers surrounded the barricaded home for hours as police blocked off streets in the area.

During negotiations, a 12-year-old boy who was inside the home escaped unharmed.

SWAT officers continued negotiations until they heard gunshots from inside the home.

The woman, and her eight-year-old daughter, were found dead inside.

One Dallas Police Officer was grazed by a shot, but was not seriously injured.