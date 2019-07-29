Texas firetruck catches fire

A group of firefighters in West Texas had to rescue themselves after a nearly-brand new fire truck caught fire.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department says the incident happened near Abilene.

The truck was taken to a Chassis Manufacturer for some warranty work.

While they were out on a test drive, a tire caught fire.

Fire chief Perry Westmoreland says the truck is no longer usable.

In a Facebook post the department says they don't know how the fire happened and no one was hurt.

The class-a engine truck cost nearly $350,000.

Roughly $50,000 worth of equipment on the truck was also lost.