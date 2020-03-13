Texas’ governor declares state of disaster from coronavirus

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Friday as the coronavirus pandemic spread to all of the state’s biggest cities.

The declaration came as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed and reached into San Antonio and Austin, where illnesses were reported for the first time Friday.

Abbott said that drive-thru testing for people, including first responders and high-risk patients, will begin in the state, with the first location being set up in San Antonio.

Abbott said Texas has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 220 people have been tested so far.