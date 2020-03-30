Texas governor restricts travelers from coronavirus hot spots

Texas is buckling down with strict protocols for those traveling into the Lone Star State from other parts of the nation that are considered "Coronavirus hotspots".

Some travelers coming into Texas will likely see authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety at airports and some state borders after governor Greg Abbott issued a travel executive order over the weekend.

Last week, Governor Abbott's first executive order only required 14-day self-quarantine for anyone flying into Texas as their final destination, if they traveled through an airport from the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, as well as the city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Sunday, Abbott tightened up the travel restriction even more.

Now, the state is also mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone driving into Texas from anywhere in Louisiana and for those flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as anywhere in California and Washington.

Governor Abbott says this executive order is an important measure that is being taken to protect the health and safety of Texans.

These restrictions will be enforced by DPS and special agents will conduct unannounced visits to designated quarantine locations to verify compliance.

Failure to comply with this order is considered a criminal offense that is punishable by up to a one-thousand dollar fine, up to 180 days in jail, or both.

The restrictions do "Not apply to travel related to commercial activities, military service, emergency response, health response or critical infrastructure function.