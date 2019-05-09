Texas investigators find car where missing girl was last seen

Texas officials hope they have found a clue in the case of a missing four-year-old girl.

According to authorities, a vehicle belonging to the family of Maleah Davis was found in Missouri City on Thursday.

Investigators searched the vehicle, but officials say no visible evidence was found; however, Houston Police still need to do a more thorough search of the car.

It was the vehicle Maleah's stepfather Darion Vence was reportedly driving during the night she went missing.

The girl's distraught mother was at the scene where the car was found, crying "Where is my baby?"

Vence told police he was on his way to the airport on Saturday when three strangers knocked him unconscious.

He claimed he woke up a day later and Maleah was gone but officers say he's changed his story several times.

Houston Police reported they are trying to talk to Vence, but haven't heard from him in several days.

No one has been arrested or charged in the girl's disappearance.