Texas invests billions into Teacher Retirement System

Retired educators will have a little extra money thanks to the State of Texas.

State Representative Richard Pena Raymond says the legislature has invested over a billion dollars into the teacher retirement system to make sure it remains strong and reliable for those educators when they need it.

We spoke with the representation about some of the benefits retired teachers can see as a result of this investment.

He told us about one that's particularly important.

Raymond says, retired teachers have to pay for their health insurance every month, so they have decided to invest enough money into the teacher retirement care, so that they won’t see health insurance premiums increase.

Raymond adds that the investment comes with an added perk.

Instead of 12 checks for the year, retired teachers can expect to get a 13th.

Raymond says he considers this extra check a bit of a bonus.