Lawmakers discuss bill to address humanitarian crisis

Changes to existing laws addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis are being proposed by two Texas lawmakers.

U.S. Texas Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Henry Cuellar announced a new bill to address the influx of migrants at the border.

Senator Cornyn says the crisis at the border has only gotten worse, since it was identified by President Obama back in 2014.

Between February and March, he says 180,000 people were stopped at the southern border.

Cornyan and Congressman Cuellar are trying to tackle this problem by introducing a bill called the Humane Act.

The bill will do several things such as improving claims of relief for unaccompanied children and families by prioritizing them in immigration courts.

Cuellar says, “Right now our immigration courts are about 860,000 cases behind and almost every week they'll add another 10,000 to it because of the large numbers of people coming in."

Both lawmakers know this won't solve every problem, but they do believe it will make a huge impact.

The bill also asks for an additional 600 Customs and Border Protection officers to be hired.

As well as, requiring the Department of Homeland Security to make a regional processing center in high areas of influx such as Laredo.

Congressman Cuellar pointed out that in 2006, over 90 percent of the people coming across the border were from Mexico, now over 70 percent are from Central America.

In that same time frame, the percentage of unaccompanied children and family units increased from 10 percent to 61 percent.

That same year, 95 percent of the people that came were returned within hours, now over 97 percent stay in the United States.