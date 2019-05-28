Texas lawmakers close to sealing school finance bill

With the final day of the 86th Texas Legislative Session, lawmakers were able to submit a final deal just in time to increase public education funding, cut school district taxes, and include raises for full-time school employees.

In Texas, the highlight of the 86th Legislature was the passing, of House Bill Three.

The bill would provide $6.5 billion in teacher pay raises as well as another $5.1 billion to lower district taxes.

Bruni Elementary Principal Miguel Castillo sees it as a double victory to his campus.

Castillo says, “We don't collect too many funds throughout tax rates. What we do we rely on the state. So it will greatly benefit, especially school districts along the border so again this was long overdue."

The budget would give teachers five thousand dollars more annually in salary which is a much-needed boost for anyone looking to lead a classroom.

According to the National Education Association, teacher salaries in Texas are currently about $7,000 below the national average.

Governor Abbott called it one of the most transformative education bills in recent Texas history.