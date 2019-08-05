Texas man accused of plotting mass shooting

A 19-year-old man in Lubbock, Texas is facing charges after he allegedly purchased an AK-47 and plotted a mass shooting.

William Patrick Williams, 19

William Patrick Williams allegedly told his grandmother he purchased the rifle and planned to shoot up a local hotel and then commit suicide by cop.

Williams' grandmother convinced him to let her take him to the hospital for evaluation.

When police searched a hotel room where Williams was staying, they found the AK-47, magazines loaded with ammunition, knives, and a black trench coat.

Williams is charged with giving false information to a firearms dealer.

He apparently lied on the firearms form about where he lived.

If convicted, Williams could face up to five years in federal prison.

The ATF is praising the grandmother for foiling the plot.