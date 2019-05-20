Texas man arrested for allegedly kidnapping eight-year-old girl

A man is arrested for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old girl in Texas.

Police in Fort Worth say 51-year-old Michael Webb drove past Salem Sabatka and her mother who were walking and then snatched the girl.

Her mother says she tried to get her daughter back, but the man shoved her out of the vehicle and sped away.

Police say surveillance video shows the mother getting thrown out of the car and crying for help on the street.

For hours, several law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security, searched for the girl overnight.

Two church members helped locate the suspect's car at a hotel and Sabatka was found in good condition.

Sabatka was taken to an area hospital where she was reunited with her family.

Webb is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Police said he is not related to the girl and his motive remains unclear.