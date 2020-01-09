Texas man arrested in connection to death of 10-month-old child

A Texas man is facing capital murder charges in the death of a ten-month-old child.

Lubbock Police say 27-year-old Trevor Rowe took Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya to his job site Tuesday morning.

Rowe allegedly stuffed the little girl into a backpack and left her in the floorboard of his vehicle for hours.

Around lunchtime he moved the girl - still zipped inside the backpack - into the trunk.

Police say Rowe checked on the girl around 5 p.m. and discovered she wasn't breathing.

Paramedics were called and Jester-Montoya was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lubbock police say Rowe and Jester-Montoya weren't related but Rowe lived with the little girl's mother.

Rowe is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a 10 million dollar bond.