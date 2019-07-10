Texas man devoured by his own dogs

A central Texas man who was missing for over two weeks was eaten by a pack of his own dogs.

Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a trailer home near Venus, Texas on May 6th to check on 57-year-old Freddie Mack.

Mack’s family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since April 19th.

The family says 18 aggressive dogs on the property prevented them from being able to check on Mack.

After a thorough investigation of the home, deputies were able to recover small bones which were later tested and confirmed to be of Mack.

During that time, authorities also noticed clothing in the dog’s droppings.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed if Mack died of a medical condition or if he was attacked by the dogs.

Because of the nature of the incident, the dogs were put down.