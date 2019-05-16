Texas man receives emotional support from Peacock

John Moore created the page to share the antics of Fred the peacock, who has taken up residence in his yard.

Moore says the bird randomly showed up at his home a couple of weeks after his father passed away.

He thinks that may not be a coincidence since some people think peacocks are connected to the afterlife.

Moore named him Fred after a friend who also likes to strut in front of ladies.

He and his wife tried to figure out who owns Fred, but it appears he just roams wherever he pleases.

Moore says he thinks Fred is attracted to the red grapes in his yard.

Fred usually hangs out, even when he is chased by the Moore’s cat, Cola.

Moore says peacocks live about 20 years and he hopes Fred sticks around that long.