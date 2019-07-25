Texas man steals ambulance to grab some KFC

A Texas man is arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance to pick up some Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Authorities say they received a call on Thursday morning about a stolen ambulance.

According to reports, the vehicle was sitting outside of a psychiatric hospital where the suspect used to be a patient.

Officials say the keys were in the ignition and the ambulance was running.

The man then hopped in and then grabbed something finger-licking good as well as a couple of other items.

When authorities asked why he took the vehicle, he said he needed a ride and presented his hands to be taken into custody.

The man was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.