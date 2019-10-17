Texas man's Walk of Hope along the border

What started with a simple question, has led to a journey in search for an answer: is the border safe?

Mike Hull began his trek a few hundred miles south of us, the first of what he expects to be thousands of miles.

KGNS asked him to share what he's seen and learned. Not only about the border, but also the people who make it their home.

Hull didn't just go for a walk. He went on a journey asking one question: are cities and towns along the Texas border safe?

“I wanted to walk, and listen, and see what I was hearing from people who don't live here match the stories from the people who do,” said Hull.

The Austin based attorney began his journey on October 3rd at Boca Chica beach near Brownsville.

Hull’s route is set to follow sections of the Rio Grande river and fence. He will walk approximately between 1,100 to 1,200 miles depending on the route he's taking.

Hull is documenting his journey on his Facebook page titled, “This Land 2019.”

In it you can see videos of the people he's met and the places he's visited, and includes what people have said about living on the border.

“The overwhelming sentiment of people here is that this is a great place,” Hull said. “This is a great place to raise kids, people are happy they are here.”

Although Hull said this has nothing to do with politics, he wanted to see for himself if all the news talking about border cities was true.

“The concerns that are in the national news are vastly overstated, overrated. People are glad they're here and they want others to join them.”

People, such as Laredoan Maria Garcia, have stopped by Hull to offer him rides.

Coming through Zapata, Webb County, Rio Bravo, and Laredo, he says he's felt the kindness of people around him.

“That I've seen and heard from are generous people that are incredibly kind. I talked to three people this morning. All who stopped this morning asking, what are you doing? What is your story? And honking, like those people.”

He has sparked the curiosity of all those around him.

“One guy yesterday said ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘Well I'm walking to El Paso’ and he said, ‘by choice?’ That's the best answer, I think!”

Hull says with the fast pace in society, this journey has taught him to slow down.

He tells others it's okay to discover the unknown, because it's never too late to start your own personal journey.

If you would like to follow Mike Hull and his journey you can visit our KGNS page and click on the story to see where along the border Mike is at.