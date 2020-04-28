Texas mayor caught violating stay at home orders

The mayor of a South Texas city apologized for violating her own stay-at-home order after a photo surfaced on social media of her at a nail salon.

The image reportedly shows her wearing a face mask as she's seated at a table with her hands in a bowl of water.

But the owner of the nail bar salon says surveillance video shows she didn't get her nails done.

Instead, the owner left a bowl of solution out for the mayor to remove her nails.

On Thursday, she issued an apology, saying she had a - quote - "Lapse in judgment" and no malice intention.