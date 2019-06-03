Texas mother accused of setting stepdaughter's face on fire

A mother in Grand Prairie is arrested for allegedly setting her five-year-old stepdaughter's face on fire as punishment for yelling.

Police say 20-year-old Dalia Jimenez first told them the injury was a result of an accident involving a candle.

Authorities say she later confessed to pouring rubbing alcohol on the girl's face and lighting her on fire.

Jimenez is charged with felony injury to a child.

The girl suffered second-degree burns and was treated at the hospital.

Officers say the burns extended on both sides of her cheeks and below her jawline. She also sustained minor burns on her shoulders as well.

Child Protective Services removed the girl from the home, along with her younger sibling. Both are now staying with family members.