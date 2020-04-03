Texas nurses protest lack of preparedness during COVID pandemic

Registered nurses across the State of Texas joined other health care workers around the country to protest the lack of preparedness during the coronavirus crisis.

They say there's a shortage of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, and masks.

In El Paso, a group called "National Nurses United" protested outside local hospitals.

They are concerned over the lack of transparency and the risk they say health care workers are being placed in.

Following social distancing and limiting the protest to ten, nurses in Corpus Christi also stood to protect other their fellow peers in scrubs.

They say supplies are limited as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise.