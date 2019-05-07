Texas officer struck by vehicle while investigating accident

A Texas police officer is recovering from injuries he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle while investigating another accident.

A preliminary investigation reveals Officer Seth Thompson was working the scene of an accident in a Lufkin parking lot when a Toyota SUV drove off the road, crossed lanes of traffic and hit the patrol car.

The force of the collision sent the officer's vehicle slamming into the 23-year old, knocking him to the ground.

Both Officer Thompson and the SUV driver were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The officer is listed as stable. No word on how the driver is doing.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.