Texas pastor running against Senator Judith Zaffirini

A Texas pastor whose daughter was among the more than two dozen people killed the Sutherland Springs mass shooting has thrown his hat into the ring to run against Senator Judith Zaffirini, in the 21st senatorial district.

On Sunday, the First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy announced he will run as a Republican next year for the seat.

Democrat Judith Zaffirini has held the position since 1987 and was the first Hispanic woman to serve in the state senate.

Pomeroy who has never held elected office had not been outspoken politically in the two years since the shooting.

Zaffirini spoke to the Associated Press on Pomeroy's announcement saying, “I always treat every challenger seriously and every challenger respectfully and that is how I hope to engage with him.”

The 21st district stretches from the Rio Grande to the Colorado River and to the port of Corpus Christi as well as the Valley.