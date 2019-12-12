Texas police searching for man accused of running over officer

Authorities in Texas are searching for the man they say hit and killed a police officer.

21-year-old Tavores D Henderson accused of killing Sergeant Kaila Sullivan

Nassau Bay Police say 21-year-old Tavores D Henderson is responsible for the death of Sergeant Kaila Sullivan.

The 43-year old died Tuesday night during a traffic stop. Officials say during the stop, Henderson allegedly jumped into his vehicle and ran over Sullivan.

The 16-year veteran was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police searched Henderson’s home but he was nowhere to be found and still remains on the run.

Flags were lowered at half-staff and a memorial was created to honor Sergeant Sullivan.