Texas priest pleads not contest for sexually assaulting woman

A Catholic priest accused of touching a woman inappropriately as he administered last rites accepted a plea deal on Wednesday.

Gerold Langsch, 75, is accused of going to the home of a woman in hospice care and touching her in a sexual manner.

The alleged assault happened in Austin back in October 2018.

According to his arrest affidavit, Langsch even asked the dying woman "Does that feel good?"

Langsch accepted the plea deal during what was supposed to be his pre-court appearance.

He pleaded no contest to a class A misdemeanor assault by contact charge.

Langsch must pay a $1,000 fine and faces 300 days probation spread over two years.

He is no longer allowed to perform last rites or work as a minister for the Catholic Church in the U.S.

Since the allegations emerged in 2018, three other people claiming to be victims of Langsch have come forward.