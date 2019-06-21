Texas sheriff's deputy shot with a cross bow

A man who shot a Hardin County Deputy with a crossbow has been shot following an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

The deputy shot the 38-year-old man after the man shot an arrow at the deputy using a crossbow.

The man, who was conscious, was flown by a medical helicopter from the scene at highway 105 and old sour lake road to a southeast Texas hospital.

The deputy was hit above the left eye and was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital according to the release.

The deputy had been dispatched with a Spindletop Center Crisis worker to the residence that morning after the man's family requested assistance from the mental health division at the sheriff's office.

While they were communicating with the man he came out of the residence armed with the crossbow and shot the deputy.